Telangana govt faces pressure as BSNL seeks clearance of ₹110 cr in pending dues

The last request for payment from BSNL was received by the state government in August.

With phone bill dues piling up and BSNL urging the Telangana government to clear pending payments amounting to a little over ₹110 crore, state departments that owe money to the national carrier have been reminded to urgently settle their accounts.

A reminder was issued last week by the state IT, Electronics & Communication Department, as per media reports, asking all heads of departments and corporations under various ministries to “release the pending payments to BSNL keeping view of the importance of communications needs.”

The note also detailed dues owed by different departments and entities, highlighting that TSWAN (Telangana State Wide Area Network) alone owed ₹92,79,81,035. Five other departments - municipal administration, IT, Meeseva, human resource development, and the police department - had dues ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore.

The last request for payment from BSNL was received by the state government in August. In that letter, Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Communication, Department of Telecommunications, noted that as of July 31, 2025, ₹110.16 crore was due from the Telangana government.

He emphasized that “BSNL fulfills communication needs of most government departments, including Armed Forces, majority of banks and financial institutions… Clearing the payment, will not only stabilize BSNL’s operational capabilities but also bolster our ongoing efforts to enhance network capabilities.”

Reiterating the urgency, Mittal stressed that expediting the payment “without further delay” was “extremely critical for its survival and therefore, be able to continue to provide services to your State.”

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 4:28 PM