Temporary Relief: Madras HC directs Google to charge Disney+Hotstar only 4% commission

The Madras High Court has passed an interim order, directing Google to charge Disney India only four percent commission for all payments made on the Disney + Hotstar app. The court also ordered Google to not remove the Disney + Hotstar app from the Google Play Store for as long as the matter is sub-judice.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice AT Usha ordered Disney+ Hotstar to furnish monthly accounting information to facilitate Google’s collection of the interim fee in a timely manner.

The order comes after the Walt Disney Company filed an appeal against Google, or more specifically, its in-app billing policy that compels apps to use the Google Play Billing System for all payments. App developers stand to pay Google a commission of anywhere between 11 percent and 26 percent for all payments on their respective apps.

Google's commission came into existence after an anti-trust directive ruled against its 15 to 30 percent levy, and forced the company to allow third-party payments.

However, Google clarified that the four percent commission that the Madras HC has directed it to collect applies only to Disney + Hotstar and is "temporary", as it applies to only the period in which legal proceedings last. A statement from Google read: "The order is interim in nature, and the temporary four percent figure is simply a fee that the developer will pay to Google each month while these legal proceedings play out".