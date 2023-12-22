comScore

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport recognised as one of world's most beautiful airports

The accolade includes the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023', conferred by UNESCO's Prix Versailles, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on December 21.

By  CNBC - TV18Dec 22, 2023 9:17 AM
Terminal-2, is spread across 2,55,661 square metres, is anchored on four fundamental pillars: technological leadership, the concept of a terminal within a garden, a commitment to environmental and ecological stewardship, and a vibrant celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2, situated at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has attained global acclaim, securing recognition as one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'. The accolade includes the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023,' conferred by UNESCO's Prix Versailles, as Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on December 21. Notably, KIA is the sole Indian airport to achieve the honour, which befits its architectural and aesthetic excellence.

The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, places a spotlight on "intelligent sustainability" as a cultural catalyst, acknowledging attributes such as innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and the promotion of social interaction, BIAL that manages the airport said.

Terminal-2, is spread across 2,55,661 square metres, is anchored on four fundamental pillars: technological leadership, the concept of a terminal within a garden, a commitment to environmental and ecological stewardship, and a vibrant celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture.

Having commenced its operations with Phase 1 on November 11, 2022, Terminal 2 is meticulously designed to accommodate up to 25 million passengers annually, as outlined by BIAL.

The architectural marvel not only stands as a testament to technological advancements but also integrates seamlessly with its natural surroundings, embodying a harmonious coexistence of modern infrastructure and lush greenery.

The recognition solidifies Terminal 2's status as a beacon of architectural brilliance and a reflection of Karnataka's cultural grandeur on the global stage.


First Published on Dec 22, 2023 9:17 AM

