      Tiger Shroff buys home in Pune for Rs. 7.5 crore

      As per Moneycontrol, Shroff has paid a stamp duty of RS. 52.5 lakh, registering on March 5.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 10:27 AM
      Shroff’s five-year rental gives him a great yield of over 5 percent. (Image source: Instagram)

      Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has reportedly purchased a Rs. 7.5 crore home in Pune city, as per Moneycontrol. The house is 4,248-square feet and is a part of the premium Yoo Pune project in Hadapsar. It is being developed by local real estate giant Panchshil Realty.

      The property was leased out immediately by Shroff, earning him a rental yield of Rs. 3.5 lakh per month. Considering the dull rental yields in most residential properties in India, Shroff’s five-year rental gives him a great yield of over 5 percent. The tenant of the property is Cherise India Private Limited, a company involved in the business of beverages.

      The actor also owns an 8 BHK in the Khar suburb of Mumbai. The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount and is valued at Rs. 35 crore.


      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 10:24 AM

