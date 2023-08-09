comScore

TRAI directs DPOs to implement CAS and SMS as per regulation 4A of Telecommunication Services Interconnection Regulations, 2017

The certification process would enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by distribution platform operators, which would enable access of only subscribed television channels to the subscribers and thereby ensuring a check on piracy.

By  Storyboard18Aug 9, 2023 5:54 PM
The distribution platform operators are required to get their existing CAS and SMS upgraded and duly tested and certified. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

Today, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an order to all the distribution platform operators (DPO) that in case a new Conditional Access System (CAS) or Subscriber Management Systems (SMS) is to be deployed on or after 1st March 2024, then they should only deploy such CAS and SMS systems that are tested by a testing lab.

The lab has to be accredited by Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) and certified by TEC or any other agency as designated by the authority for the purpose of compliance with the requirements of Schedule IX of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017.

Further, the distribution platform operators are required to get their existing CAS and SMS upgraded to such CAS and SMS that are duly tested and certified by TEC to meet the requirements specified under Schedule IX of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017 on or before 1st March 2025.

TRAI had notified the telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (1 of 2021), on 11th June 2021 which provides for a framework for technical compliance of CAS & SMS.

The said framework is incorporated as Schedule IX in the Interconnection Regulations, 2017.

The amended Interconnection Regulations, 2017 envisions the operationalization and oversight of the framework for CAS and SMS which is to be carried out through a testing and certification agency

TRAI designated TEC as an agency to notify and maintain test schedules and test procedures for CAS and SMS as per the requirements specified under Schedule IX of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017.


First Published on Aug 9, 2023 5:53 PM

