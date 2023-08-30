comScore

TRAI extends deadline to submit comments on broadcasting & cable services consultation paper

The deadline for submitting comments and counter-comments has been changed to September 19 and October 3.

By  Storyboard18Aug 30, 2023 7:07 PM
In line with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI introduced the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services on 3rd March 2017. Following legal scrutiny in the Madras High Court and Supreme Court, the framework was enforced from 29th December 2018.

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has extended the deadline to receive comments and counter comments on consultation paper on review of regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services.

On August 8, TRAI released a consultation paper on ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services.’ The consultation paper was targeted at addressing issues relating to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders.

September 5 and September 19 were chosen as the dates when comments and counter-comments could be received from stakeholders with respect to the issues raised in the consultation paper. However, considering stakeholder requests to extend the time period, the new deadline for comments and counter-comments has been changed to September 19 and October 3.

To tackle issues arising post-implementation, TRAI, after consultations, introduced the amended framework 2020 on 1st January 2020. While High Courts upheld its validity, a few provisions faced challenges. Amidst new tariffs and stakeholder concerns, a committee was formed to discuss implementation problems, leading to TRAI issuing a consultation paper on "Issues related to New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on 7th May 2022.


First Published on Aug 30, 2023 6:07 PM

