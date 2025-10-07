TRAI extends deadline for Digital Addressable System audit empanelment submission to Oct 10

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for empanelled auditors involved in the audit of Digital Addressable Systems (DAS).
The original Expression of Interest (EoI) for the “Empanelment of Auditors to carry out audit of Digital Addressable Systems” was issued on August 26, 2025. Initially, empanelled auditors were required to submit their willingness to continue or extend their empanelment by September 2025.
Following requests from several auditors seeking additional time, TRAI has now extended the deadline to October 10, 2025. This allows auditors more time to review and accept the terms and conditions outlined in the EoI.
The extension underscores TRAI’s effort to ensure a smooth and comprehensive audit process of Digital Addressable Systems, which play a critical role in regulating cable and satellite television services across India.
Auditors seeking empanelment are encouraged to submit their willingness and acceptance within the revised timeline to remain eligible under TRAI’s audit framework.
It is to be noted that DAS audits have become increasingly vital as the broadcasting ecosystem grows more complex and content delivery becomes more digitised. The panel's authorisation comes at a time when regulatory scrutiny is tightening, and TRAI is intensifying its oversight on service quality and transparency within the industry.
TRAI recently released an updated panel of auditors authorised to conduct audits of DAS to strengthen compliance and transparency across the broadcasting and cable services sector.
The new list, issued on April 9, 2025, included multiple audit firms and professionals who are permitted to carry out audits across India through August 2025- April 2027. The panel will serve a crucial function in ensuring that DAS service providers comply with TRAI’s quality and technical standards, particularly in areas such as signal transmission, subscriber data accuracy, and proper implementation of set-top box protocols.
Among those listed were firms like Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Bansal Rathi & Mazumdar, and J.K. Sarawgi & Associates, with nationwide jurisdiction. For many auditors the empanelment was up to April, 2027.