TRAI issues recommendations on AI; states urgent need for regulatory framework

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on July 20. TRAI is stressing on the urgent need for a risk-based framework for the regulation of AI use cases.

Highlights

1. TRAI is batting for deploying of AI by Telcos to fight spam and for grievance redressal.

2. TRAI is recommending that regulatory framework should have independent statutory authority – Artifical Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI).

3. TRAI also recommended that AIDAI be tasked with framing regulations for responsible AI, enforcing principles of responsible AI and drafting model regulations.

4. Classification of AI use cases should be as per risk posed. TRAI has also suggested constitution of Multi Stakeholder Body (MSB) with government officials, industry, legal expert, cyber expert, academia and research institutes for advising AIDAI.

5. MEITY needs to be designated as the administrative ministry for AI as per TRAI. Effective use of AI/ML for unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) Detection & proactive actions should be there to protect customers.

Generative AI has a huge potential in bridging the digital divide in India and in developing more accessible services for citizens, CEO of MeitY's National eGovernance Division (NeGD) and Digital India Corporation (DIC) Abhishek Singh told Moneycontrol recently.