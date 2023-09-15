TRAI releases Draft Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 for comments

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released draft Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 for stakeholders' comments.

TRAI had notified the Registration of Consumer Organisations Regulations, 2013 (1 of 2013) [hereinafter referred to as the "principal regulations"] on 21st February 2013.

Presently, the Authority, under the principal regulations are registering consumer organisations state-wise who can assist Authority by performing the roles mentioned in the regulations.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (loT) etc. hold immense potential for the betterment of the lives of consumers. The use cases of these technologies can be helpful for different sections of society. AI and loT offer communities various opportunities to access real-time market information, optimise resource management, and enhance crop yields. AI-powered weather forecasts coupled with loT sensor aids may help farmers to take informed agricultural decisions. 5G-enabled high-speed connectivity empowers businesses and startups with AI-driven analytics to improve production, supply chains, and customer experiences, fostering global competition.

Online education and remote healthcare through 5G enhanced services in remote areas, while loT-driven disaster prediction and response systems boost environmental sustainability and disaster resilience for vulnerable communities. These technologies, when harnessed effectively, can drive inclusive growth, enhance accessibility, and bridge socio-economic gaps.

Consumer organisations can play a supporting role in raising awareness about the benefits accrued out of these emerging technologies, particularly to the marginalised communities, people in rural areas for bridging the digital divide. For conducting theme-based events, these organisations can assist TRAI explaining the use cases of these technologies, educate consumers of different sections such as women, farmers, fisheries, students etc. about their potential benefits, and also propagate cyber hygiene and make consumers aware of data privacy.