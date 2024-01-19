Travel intent for Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal increased 20 percent yoy: SOTC travel trends report

SOTC Travel, one of India’s travel and tourism companies, expands its retail footprint in Central India with the inauguration of its new store in Bhopal’s renowned Arera Colony. This new addition increases SOTC’s network strength to 2 stores in Madhya Pradesh (1 retail and 1 franchise). The new outlet will also cater to nearby areas of Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Raisen, Beena, Sehore etc.
With a legacy of 75 years, SOTC firmly believes that today, ‘No one understands the Indian Traveller better than SOTC’. Bhopal features among the Company’s top 10 source markets, and the newly inaugurated outlet, reiterates the SOTC’s strategic Regional focus to expand its footprint in India’s high potential tier 2 and 3 markets.
Madhya Pradesh/Bhopal Travel Trends
· Increased travel intent in 2024: 20 percent YoY
· Desire for longer stays: 32 percent higher compared to pre-pandemic
· Higher spends: 20-30 percent compared to pre-pandemic
· Top destinations
o Domestic: Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans, Kerala, North East; Bhutan and Sri Lanka in the Indian subcontinent
o International: Europe’s Switzerland, France, Finland, Austria; Turkiye, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, USA (for visa holding customers), Japan, South Korea, Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore
· Unique preferences: increased demand for personalized holidays and group tours, and high interest for experiential holidays, spiritual journeys, domestic cruises, eclectic stays, safaris and biking trips
· Top customer segments: families, Gen S/seniors, millennials and new age travellers/Gen Z