Trump administration renews attack on H-1B workers; calls out ‘visa abuse'

The Trump administration has once again taken a swipe at H-1B visa holders in its latest social media communication.
In a post, the US Department of Labor (DOL) wrote “H-1B visa abuse”, claiming that young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them as jobs are being replaced by foreign workers due to rampant misuse of the H-1B programme.
The post added that under President Trump and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the administration is holding companies accountable and “recapturing the American Dream for the American people.”
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to temporarily employ highly skilled foreign talent in sectors such as technology, engineering and healthcare.
Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa.— U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 30, 2025
Under @POTUS and @SecretaryLCD’s leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse—and recapturing the American Dream… pic.twitter.com/x3lqJS9CyG
According to the post, Indians account for 72% of all H-1B visa holders, followed by China at 12%, while Canada and the Philippines hold about 1% each.
This messaging comes shortly after the launch of Project Firewall in September, under which the administration is auditing H-1B compliance. The initiative seeks to ensure that companies do not replace American workers with lower-paid foreign nationals.
The administration has also increased the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 and announced an end to the automatic extension of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for foreign nationals — a move likely to affect a large number of Indian workers.
The policy change will subject foreign professionals to more frequent vetting and processing cycles. The Department of Homeland Security has advised applicants to file EAD renewal applications up to 180 days before expiry.
According to the US Census Bureau, about 4.8 million Indian Americans lived in the United States in 2022, while 66% were immigrants, 34% were US-born.