TV ad volume growth stays flat in H1 of 2023, GEC surpasses news genre

Within the GEC genre, Hindi GEC emerged as the leading genre for advertising with 24 percent share of ad volumes.

By  MoneycontrolAug 4, 2023 2:57 PM
Ad volumes on television remained flat in the fist half of 2023 versus last year. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

Advertising volumes on television recorded flat growth, according to data compiled by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, an audience measurement and advertising research firm.

In comparison to the first six months of 2021, ad volumes grew 3 percent between January and June this year. However, it remained stable when compared to same period last year.

Over 600 channels were monitored to asses the advertising trends on TV.

On TV, general entertainment channels (GEC) outperformed news channels. While the two genres had equal share last year at 28 percent, GEC registered a share of 30 percent in overall ad volumes on television in 2023. News channels recorded a share of 25 percent, followed by movies at 21 percent, music at 12 percent.

The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90 percent share of TV ad volumes in the last two years. Within the GEC genre, Hindi GEC emerged as the leading genre for advertising with 24 percent share of ad volumes.

Among sectors, food and beverage was at the top with 23 percent share of ad volumes during January to June 2023. It was followed by personal care and services. Auto sector was the new entrant in this year's top 10 list. The top 10 advertisers together added 46 percent share of ad volumes.

FMCG companies dominated the list of top 10 advertisers with HUL leading the pack. Five out of top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser and two brands from HUL during the first six months of this year. Godrej Consumer Products shifted to the third spot from fifth last year, while Wipro moved up by 11 positions in the rankings, securing a place among the top. Britannia Industries was a new entrant this year in the top 10 list of advertisers.

During January to June, over 3,700 brands were present on television whereas more than 8,800 brands were present last year during the same period.


First Published on Aug 4, 2023 2:51 PM

