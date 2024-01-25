Two-thirds of viewers willingly watch ads if it means receiving free, high-quality content: Amagi report

Amagi has announced that the 10th edition of its Quarterly Global FAST Report, comparing Q3 2022 to Q3 2023 and Q4 2022 to Q4 2023, has found consistent growth in ad impressions within the global FAST market, with increases of 15 percent in Q3 and 28 percent in Q4. Channel deliveries and Hours Of Viewing (HOV) showed significant growth over the same periods. Channel deliveries grew by 45 percent in Q3 and 25 percent in Q4, and HOV rose by 30 percent in Q3 and 26 percent in Q4. These steady numbers demonstrate how FAST continues to be a popular streaming model, enabling advertisers to target specific audiences and content providers to differentiate themselves within the broader video advertising ecosystem.

Moreover, an introduction to the report by Gavin Bridge at FASTMaster Consulting, provides stakeholders with key insights into how they can take further advantage of this underutilized ad market.

"FAST's global audience continues to grow, offering advertisers new opportunities to reach consumers,” said Bridge. “2024 will be a pivotal year for the medium as it looks to see ad spending catch up to viewing trends, as well as greater awareness of who the FAST audience is and why they are an attractive target."

Amagi’s 10th Quarterly Global FAST Report combines findings from analyst reports with real-time data from the Amagi ANALYTICS platform and Amagi’s consumer survey, representing over 500 US households across diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. The report also examines viewer data across 50-plus FAST platforms and approximately 3,800 channel deliveries that use Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the company’s proprietary server-side ad insertion (SSAI) platform.

Key Highlights From the Report:

Ads Are Worth It: While 46 percent of survey respondents primarily use SVOD services, 44 percent use FAST or AVOD, with two-thirds of viewers saying they'll willingly watch ads if it means receiving free, high-quality content. This finding demonstrates the potential for continued migration to AVOD and FAST services.

APAC Surpasses in Overall Growth: APAC is the only region that shows a three-digit growth in both analyses (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2023 and Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2023) across HOV (145 percent in Q3 and 130 percent in Q4) and ad impressions (281 percent in Q3 and 352 percent in Q4).

News Takes a Huge Lead Over Other Genres Globally: News contributed a substantial 41 percent to total HOV worldwide in Q3 2023, followed by 37 percent in Q4 2023, maintaining its status as the most watched genre. Movies trailed behind at an 11 percent share in Q3 2023 and a 9 percent share in Q4 2023, with nature and wildlife as the third runner-up at 8 percent and 6 percent during the same quarters.

EMEA and LATAM Have Their Own Preferences: While news may dominate other genres on a global scale, both EMEA and LATAM show a stronger preference for movies. In EMEA, this genre remained the crowd favorite at a consistent 18 percent HOV contribution across Q3 2023 and Q4 2023, while news came second at 13 percent and then at 11 percent. In LATAM, news never reached the top three, with movies at a massive lead (50 percent in Q3 2023, 52 percent in Q4 2023), lifestyle in second place (14 percent, 16 percent), and sports in third (8 percent, 7 percent).