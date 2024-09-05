Unplugging Down Under: Working professionals react to Australia’s new law

Australia has implemented new legislation on August 26, advancing workers' rights by allowing employees the right to disconnect from work-related communications after their designated work hours. Employees are now protected from disciplinary actions for not responding to calls, messages, or emails from their employers outside of their regular working hours. Storyboard18 reached out to a few working professionals in Australia for their perspective on the new law. A clinical research manager at Tigermed Australia, who requested anonymity, shared an enthusiastic perspective. “Australia’s new law is definitely a very positive step towards improving work-life balance and keeping our mental health in check. It is such a welcoming change and rightfully allows you to disengage from work-related communications,” she shared. The law acknowledges the importance of boundaries and personal time, allowing a healthier work environment with less burnout. Further praising the law, she stated, “The work culture in Australia, based on my experience, has generally encouraged employees to disconnect from work during non-office hours, but for the people who did not have this luxury, it will result in a happier work environment overall.” However, not everyone sees the law through an entirely positive lens. Mazher Mogul, a Senior Bank Officer, outlined both the benefits and drawbacks he perceives. He mentioned, “There will be a better balance between work and personal life. If anyone wants to pursue a hobby, or let’s say go for a physical well-being activity, this law rightfully lets them do it without them worrying about missing any important work-related communication.” But every coin has two sides. Mogul also underlined the not-so-good part about the law, “There could be an event when there’s unfinished work that could be carried over to the next day. There’ll be risks of failing to meet targets, eventually leading to a possible decline in client/customer satisfaction.” He also pointed out how the likelihood of missing deadlines could damage the brand and result in the loss of potential and existing clients. Mustafa Netterwala, Senior Manager at a leading consultancy services firm, emphasized the positive aspects of the law, “By allowing the employees to set boundaries and disconnect from work outside of their official hours, the law promotes a healthier and more sustainable work environment.” However, Netterwala also acknowledged potential pitfalls, “There may be challenges in defining what constitutes ‘reasonable’ contact outside of office hours, potentially leading to disputes between employers and employees.” As Australia navigates the early days of this new law, its success and the balance it aims to achieve will primarily depend on careful implementation and enforcement. Both employers and employees will need to adapt to these changes, which could redefine the nature of work in an increasingly connected world.