Vodafone Idea faces over ₹83 crore GST penalty orders from Mumbai and Bengaluru tax authorities

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday said it has received two separate penalty orders from GST authorities in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with a combined financial exposure of more than ₹83 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

In Mumbai, the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Andheri Division, has passed an order confirming a penalty of ₹79.56 crore, along with applicable tax demand and interest. The order, received by the company on December 24, 2025, pertains to an alleged additional tax demand linked to licence fees and spectrum usage charges for the financial year 2018–19.

Separately, the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central GST, Domlur Commissionerate in Bengaluru, has issued an order confirming a penalty of ₹3.58 crore, along with demand and interest. This order, also received on December 24, relates to alleged short payment of tax and excess claims of input tax credit for the period spanning FY 2018–19 to FY 2022–23.

Vodafone Idea said the maximum financial impact from the two orders would be limited to the tax demand, applicable interest and penalties levied by the authorities.

The telecom operator added that it does not agree with the findings in either order and intends to take appropriate legal action, including seeking rectification or reversal through available remedies.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 2:09 PM