WhatsApp launches broadcast tool Channels in 150 countries; Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on his Channel

Meta-owned WhatsApp Channels launches in India and over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates from Channels by organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations within the messaging app.

Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.” Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, “We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field.”

With Channels, WhatsApp’s goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. It also protects the personal information of both admins and followers, the company said in a statement.

As Meta and WhatsApp expand Channels globally, they're introducing updates such as Enhanced Directory which allows you to find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on country. Users can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Another update is Reactions. Users can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions, and Editing which allows admins to be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days.