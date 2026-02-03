WhatsApp Privacy Policy Row Explained: What changed, what the court said, and what happens next

India’s Supreme Court has reignited debate around digital privacy and platform accountability after raising sharp concerns over WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy update, calling elements of the framework a potential threat to constitutional protections around user choice and consent.

The observations were made during hearings linked to appeals against penalties imposed on WhatsApp by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The regulator had earlier concluded that the messaging platform misused its dominant market position while rolling out the controversial update.

What Changed in WhatsApp’s 2021 Policy

WhatsApp introduced changes to its privacy policy in 2021 that clarified how certain categories of user data could be shared with its parent company Meta Platforms and affiliated businesses. The revised terms allowed the company to share account-related information, device-level details, transaction data, and information generated during interactions with business accounts.

The company argued that these changes were aimed at strengthening business communication tools, improving platform services, and enabling commercial integrations across Meta’s ecosystem.

WhatsApp consistently maintained that private conversations between individuals remained secure under end-to-end encryption, stressing that message content itself was not accessible to the company or its parent platform.

However, the update also made it clear that data linked to business interactions on WhatsApp could be used to support targeted advertising and marketing across Meta’s family of applications.

Court Raises Questions Over Consent

The Supreme Court focused heavily on the nature of user consent obtained during the rollout of the policy. Users were presented with a binary choice: accept the revised terms or lose access to the service.

The bench questioned whether such a framework could be considered genuine consent, particularly given WhatsApp’s deep penetration in India’s communication landscape. Judges noted that when a platform becomes central to everyday communication, limiting access unless users agree to expanded data-sharing provisions could undermine the principle of voluntary acceptance.

The court described the arrangement as a form of “manufactured consent,” suggesting that users lacked meaningful alternatives or opt-out options while continuing to use the service.

Link to Competition Watchdog Action

The case stems from action taken by the CCI, which found that the 2021 update strengthened Meta’s ability to consolidate user data across its platforms. The regulator concluded that this could restrict consumer choice while reinforcing Meta’s competitive advantage in digital advertising and platform services.

WhatsApp and Meta have challenged these findings through appellate channels, and the issue is now under judicial examination.

Wider Implications for Digital Regulation

The Supreme Court’s remarks extend beyond WhatsApp and signal potential shifts in how India interprets user consent within the digital economy. The court emphasised that technology platforms operating at large scale must ensure transparency and provide users with genuine control over how their data is used.

Legal observers suggest that the case could influence how companies design privacy policies in India, particularly as digital services increasingly function as essential communication infrastructure.

The outcome of the case could also shape enforcement approaches under India’s evolving data protection and competition frameworks, setting benchmarks for how global technology firms balance commercial data use with constitutional privacy safeguards.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:24:54 IST