World's Best Whisky: This ₹9,390 Indian single malt bags top honour in premium spirits

Indian single malt whiskies have emerged as the new frontier in the world of premium spirits, outclassing legendary counterparts from Ireland and America. Indri's ₹9,000 Diwali Collector's Edition recently won the "Best in show, double gold" award at the Whiskies of the World blind tasting in San Francisco in, beating Scottish rivals.

Now, Radico Khaitan's Rampur Asava has been awarded the 'World's Best Whisky' at the John Barleycorn Awards 2023. Rampur Asava, priced at ₹9,390 in Duty-Free outlets, leaves a lingering trail with a medium finish. Its recognition at the John Barleycorn Awards highlights the competition among international spirits, evaluating excellence from seed to glass across various categories like taste, marketing strategies and package design.

By clinching the coveted title of the 'World's Best Whisky' Radico Khaitan's Rampur Asava exemplifies the paradigm shift as Indian single malts, with their unique character and distinctive flavours, take center stage. This triumph reflects the mastery of Indian distilleries and the exceptional craftsmanship and quality that define Indian single malt whiskies.

As we delve into this spirited revolution, the narrative unfolds, celebrating a groundbreaking era where the rich tapestry of Indian whisky craftsmanship is rewriting standards and setting a new benchmarks on the global spirits landscape.

Rampur, crafted in the oldest distillery in India since 1943, embodies 75 years of distillation mastery, employing traditional copper pot stills. According to the makers of Rampur Asava, the unique climate conditions near the Himalayas, give the spirit its distinctive flavour and depth. The barley used is carefully selected from the Himalayan foothills, cultivated through traditional practices, and non-chill filtered to preserve its aroma. The Rampur Double Cask Single Malt Whisky undergoes meticulous small-batch distillation and matures in American Standard Bourbon Casks and European Oak sherry casks, providing a unique character.

In a blind-tasting competition judged by Barleycorn Society members, including Clay Risen, Wayne Curtis, Zach Johnston, Susan Reigler, and John McCarthy, Rampur Asava surpassed scotch, American, and Irish whiskies. Distilled in the Rampur distillery in Uttar Pradesh, this Indian Single Malt undergoes a special process, starting in American Bourbon barrels and finishing in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks.

It offers a unique balance with tropical fruity notes, hints of apricot, blackberry, and plum, complemented by undertones of tobacco and spices. The palate delights in a velvety texture, featuring manuka honey sweetness, spicy oak, vanilla, and the dryness derived from Indian red wine.

