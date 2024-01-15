comScore

World's Best Whisky: This ₹9,390 Indian single malt bags top honour in premium spirits

According to the Radico Khaitan website, Rampur Asava offers a unique balance with tropical fruity notes, hints of apricot, blackberry, and plum, complemented by undertones of tobacco and spices.

By  CNBC - TV18Jan 15, 2024 4:51 PM
Rampur, crafted in the oldest distillery in India since 1943, embodies 75 years of distillation mastery, employing traditional copper pot stills. (Image source: CNBC)

Indian single malt whiskies have emerged as the new frontier in the world of premium spirits, outclassing legendary counterparts from Ireland and America. Indri's ₹9,000 Diwali Collector's Edition recently won the "Best in show, double gold" award at the Whiskies of the World blind tasting in San Francisco in, beating Scottish rivals.

Now, Radico Khaitan's Rampur Asava has been awarded the 'World's Best Whisky' at the John Barleycorn Awards 2023.

By clinching the coveted title of the 'World's Best Whisky' Radico Khaitan's Rampur Asava exemplifies the paradigm shift as Indian single malts, with their unique character and distinctive flavours, take center stage. This triumph reflects the mastery of Indian distilleries and the exceptional craftsmanship and quality that define Indian single malt whiskies.

As we delve into this spirited revolution, the narrative unfolds, celebrating a groundbreaking era where the rich tapestry of Indian whisky craftsmanship is rewriting standards and setting a new benchmarks on the global spirits landscape.

Rampur, crafted in the oldest distillery in India since 1943, embodies 75 years of distillation mastery, employing traditional copper pot stills. According to the makers of Rampur Asava, the unique climate conditions near the Himalayas, give the spirit its distinctive flavour and depth. The barley used is carefully selected from the Himalayan foothills, cultivated through traditional practices, and non-chill filtered to preserve its aroma. The Rampur Double Cask Single Malt Whisky undergoes meticulous small-batch distillation and matures in American Standard Bourbon Casks and European Oak sherry casks, providing a unique character.

In a blind-tasting competition judged by Barleycorn Society members, including Clay Risen, Wayne Curtis, Zach Johnston, Susan Reigler, and John McCarthy, Rampur Asava surpassed scotch, American, and Irish whiskies. Distilled in the Rampur distillery in Uttar Pradesh, this Indian Single Malt undergoes a special process, starting in American Bourbon barrels and finishing in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks.

It offers a unique balance with tropical fruity notes, hints of apricot, blackberry, and plum, complemented by undertones of tobacco and spices. The palate delights in a velvety texture, featuring manuka honey sweetness, spicy oak, vanilla, and the dryness derived from Indian red wine.

Rampur Asava, priced at Rs 9,390 in duty-free outlets, leaves a delightful, lingering trail with a medium finish. Its recognition at the John Barleycorn Awards highlights the competitive nature of this international spirits competition, evaluating excellence from seed to glass across various categories, including taste, marketing strategies, package design, and more.

Apart from Rampur Asava, the distillery offers other enticing whiskies like Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask, and Rampur Double Cask.


First Published on Jan 15, 2024 10:53 AM

