Yatra Q3 results: Net profit of Rs 11 mn; gross debt reduced by 51 percent

Commenting on the results, Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Dhruv Shringi stated: “We are proud to report strong December quarter results. Yatra's Air Passenger segment recorded a robust growth, nearly tripling the industry benchmark of 9%. This reflects our strong brand recognition and our successful strategies in capturing market share. We further fortified our market leadership in the Corporate travel sector by onboarding 26 new corporate customer accounts in the December quarter in our Corporate business. In gratitude to our India shareholders and in a bid to further fortify our market position, we recently launched a complimentary Yatra Prime membership initiative. This program, which commenced last week, is our way of enhancing value and convenience in travel experiences for our shareholders. As we steer through the dynamic market landscape, we stay resolutely committed to seizing growth opportunities and ensuring the continued upward trajectory of Yatra.”