comScore

How it Works

YouTube affirms vigilance against deepfakes and misinformation ahead of election season

Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube told Moneycontrol that the platform plans to use AI technology to combat misinformation and deepfakes.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2024 10:32 AM
YouTube affirms vigilance against deepfakes and misinformation ahead of election season
Chandrasekhar mentioned that deepfakes could be subject to action under Rule 3(1)(b) of the current IT Rules, which mandates the removal of 12 types of content within 36 hours of user complaints being filed. (Representative Image: Szabo Viktor via Unsplash)

Ahead of the upcoming election season in India, YouTube, known for its robust stance on generative AI, user safety, and content integrity, has reassured its vigilance against misinformation and deepfakes on the platform.

"A third of humanity is going to go to the polls in one way or the other this year. The advent of this (generative AI) technology will lead to amazing things but will also be a tool that will be in the hands of bad actors. Fundamentally, what this generative AI tool can do is it can make the cost of producing that type of content to effectively zero," Neal Mohan told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in Switzerland.

Mohan said YouTube plans to use AI technology to combat misinformation and deepfakes.

In November 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) met with the social media platforms and gave them a deadline to align their terms of service and other policies with Indian laws and regulations so that they can effectively address the issue of deepfakes on these platforms.

Chandrasekhar mentioned that deepfakes could be subject to action under Rule 3(1)(b) of the current IT Rules, which mandates the removal of 12 types of content within 36 hours of user complaints being filed.

The same month, YouTube put out a blog that said, “Generative AI has the potential to unlock creativity on YouTube and transform the experience for viewers and creators on our platform. But just as important, these opportunities must be balanced with our responsibility to protect the YouTube community. All content uploaded to YouTube is subject to our community guidelines—regardless of how it’s generated—but we also know that AI will introduce new risks and will require new approaches.”

The platform said they will introduce updates that inform viewers when the content they’re seeing is synthetic.


Tags
First Published on Jan 17, 2024 10:32 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Ikea to reduce prices of over 250 products by 20 percent in the coming weeks

Ikea to reduce prices of over 250 products by 20 percent in the coming weeks

How it Works

Media stocks soar on IPL and election boost: What investors should know

Media stocks soar on IPL and election boost: What investors should know

How it Works

Gujarat Titans partners with Spanish Football League to introduce 'Junior Titans'

Gujarat Titans partners with Spanish Football League to introduce 'Junior Titans'

How it Works

WinZO launches "Bharat Tech Triumph" initiative to facilitate export of Made in India for the world technology

WinZO launches "Bharat Tech Triumph" initiative to facilitate export of Made in India for the world technology

How it Works

72 percent of parents say brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly

72 percent of parents say brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly

How it Works

47 percent Indian working women in metros take independent financial decisions: Report

47 percent Indian working women in metros take independent financial decisions: Report

How it Works

Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah