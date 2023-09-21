comScore

YouTube suspends the monetization plan of Russell Brand's channel

The move comes after the 48-year-old comedian and actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse.

By  Storyboard18Sep 21, 2023 12:55 PM
This also leads to the prevention of advertisements being played alongside his videos, where he has a follower count of 6.61 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. (Representative Image: Alexander Shatov via Unsplash, Russell Brand via X)

The 48-year-old comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional. Since the time news has surfaced, YouTube has taken a step further and has suspended monetization of his channel.

This also leads to the prevention of advertisements being played alongside his videos, where he has a follower count of 6.61 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His other channels include Football is Nice, Awakening With Russell and Stay Free With Russell Brand.

As per a YouTube spokesperson, if a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms their users, employees or eco-system, action (of this nature) is taken.


First Published on Sep 21, 2023 12:55 PM

