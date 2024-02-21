comScore            

How it Works

Zee case: SEBI probing two Mumbai-based production houses in funds siphoning case

SEBI has also summoned former directors of Zee for questioning over alleged funds diversion, states a Moneycontrol report.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 3:00 PM
Zee case: SEBI probing two Mumbai-based production houses in funds siphoning case
In August 2023, SEBI passed an interim order against promoters Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka, barring them from holding any directorships in listed companies, over allegations of funds siphoning. (Image source: Moneycontrol Hindi)

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has summoned several former directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) as part of its probe into the entertainment company over the diversion of company funds, allegedly through related-party transactions, Moneycontrol reports, citing two people directly aware of the development.

“So far, two former independent directors have been asked to appear before Sebi and testify,” said one of the people cited above. “Both these directors had left the company’s board around 2021,” the person told Moneycontrol, requesting anonymity.

The report states that the regulator has also widened the scope of the investigation. SEBI is also looking into the role of two prominent Mumbai-based production houses as possible “conduits which were used to siphon off funds,” a second person said.

The regulator is also probing a wider array of transactions between Zee and private companies owned by promoters. “Some of the former directors, including the independent directors, have received communication to appear before Sebi. They have also been asked to provide certain documents pertaining to the period when they were on the board of the company,” the first person said.

A Zee spokesperson denied allegations about accounting irregularities at the company.

In August 2023, SEBI passed an interim order against promoters Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka, barring them from holding any directorships in listed companies, over allegations of funds siphoning.


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 3:00 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Digital custom charges: Streaming a movie abroad may come with taxes

Digital custom charges: Streaming a movie abroad may come with taxes

How it Works

Perplexity AI records more than a million users in India

Perplexity AI records more than a million users in India

How it Works

Trends in sports fan engagement in India

Trends in sports fan engagement in India

How it Works

India to be the third largest economy by 2027 with $5 tn GDP: Jefferies

India to be the third largest economy by 2027 with $5 tn GDP: Jefferies

How it Works

Rural demand fails to rise for FMCG sector despite falling commodity prices and strong GDP

Rural demand fails to rise for FMCG sector despite falling commodity prices and strong GDP

How it Works

US Supreme Court declines VirnetX's $502.8 million jury verdict against Apple

US Supreme Court declines VirnetX's $502.8 million jury verdict against Apple

How it Works

Indonesia govt issues regulations requiring Meta and Alphabet to pay news media for content

Indonesia govt issues regulations requiring Meta and Alphabet to pay news media for content

How it Works

Poonam Pandey: Some people benefited monetarily from my fake-death post

Poonam Pandey: Some people benefited monetarily from my fake-death post
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!