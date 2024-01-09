Zee denies Sony merger termination

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited refuted recent claims made in the Economic Times article dated January 9, 2024.
The filing asserted, “We would like to clarify that the above-mentioned article is baseless and actually incorrect. We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger.”
The note highlighted the company's adherence to regulatory obligations, stating, “We would also like to state that the Company has always complied with its obligations under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and will continue to make disclosures in accordance with the same.”
Despite speculations about Sony Group Corp. contemplating the termination of the $10 billion merger deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. due to disagreements over Zee CEO Punit Goenka leading the combined entity, no official confirmations have been provided by either party.