Zee denies Sony merger termination

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited refuted recent claims made in the Economic Times article dated January 9, 2024.

The filing asserted, “We would like to clarify that the above-mentioned article is baseless and actually incorrect. We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger.”

The note highlighted the company's adherence to regulatory obligations, stating, “We would also like to state that the Company has always complied with its obligations under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and will continue to make disclosures in accordance with the same.”