Zee-Sony Merger: Sony agrees to discuss merger deadline extension

Zee’s deal with Sony aims at forming a $10 billion media conglomerate.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2023 7:47 PM
ZEEL had written to Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited) seeking an extension on December 17. (Source: Moneycontrol)

A day before the original merger deadline of December 21, Zee informed in a regulatory filing that Sony has agreed to discuss an extension of the date.

“The Company is now in receipt of a communication from CMEPL (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited and BEPL (Bangla Entertainment Private Limited )that they will enter into good faith negotiations as required under the Merger Cooperation Agreement (MCA) entered amongst the Parties, the Company, CMEPL and BEPL, with a view to discuss the extension of the date required to make the Scheme effective by a reasonable period of time,” the regulatory filing said.

ZEEL had written to Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited) seeking an extension on December 17.


First Published on Dec 20, 2023 7:46 PM

