Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffering a stroke prompts reflection on health and wellbeing

Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath, who is known for his fitness and healthy routines, suffered a stroke six weeks ago. Kamath revealed that he had a mild stroke six weeks ago that led to some motor movement and cognitive loss.

Kamath shared: "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons."

He also shared his improvement and recovery in the time since he had the stroke. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery."

In the reflective post he said, "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit."

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."

Netizens have reacted to his post with wishes for a full recovery soon, while expressing their alarm upon hearing the news of Kamath's stroke.

Popular X user, TheliverDoc wrote, "Please take care Nithin. Get well soon! You will be alright and A-ok."

Ashneer Grover advised a break: "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break !"

Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO, Capital Mind India, said, "My goodness, this has been a super tough time for you Nithin, take it easy and wish you the best to be healthy and smiling soon!"

Other users shared their thoughts too on prioritizing self care and health.

"Nithin, thank you for sharing your personal journey. Your experience serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and recognizing when to prioritize well-being over productivity. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery," wrote Guruprasad Kamat.