Zomato announces integration with the movie ‘Fighter’

From the skies to our doorsteps, 'Fighter' and Zomato celebrate the unwavering commitment of fighter pilots, army officers, healthcare heroes, sanitation workers, security personnel, and Zomato’s dedicated delivery partners.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2024 3:32 PM
In the film, the duo play daring fighter pilots, and this collaboration extends beyond the silver screen to pay homage to all those who deliver for the nation.

Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform, announced its integration in the latest cinematic release, ‘Fighter’, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In a scene resonating with real-world enthusiasm, Deepika humorously asks Hrithik, 'Suna hai aap ko Zomato bohot pasand hai?'

In the film, the duo play daring fighter pilots, and this collaboration extends beyond the silver screen to pay homage to all those who deliver for the nation.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato, commented on the integration, “We are thrilled to collaborate with 'Fighter' to honor the spirit of those who serve our country. The film is a tribute to the Indian airforce and as a brand born in India, we echo the sentiment. This integration is born out of Zomato’s love and respect for the true heroes of the nation. Look out for Zomato when you watch the movie!”

Mamta Anand, Producer, (Marflix Pictures), Fighter, said, “Thrilled to have Zomato as 'Fighter's' brand partner. Their integration and active role in our campaigns enhance the cinematic experience, bringing an authentic touch to the characters' lives.”

This partnership is echoed via billboards in Mumbai and Delhi, along with special banners within the Zomato app, delivering the powerful message that both 'Fighter' and Zomato 'Deliver for the Nation.'


    First Published on Feb 7, 2024 3:32 PM

