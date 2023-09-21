comScore

Zomato rolls out 'Tips for the kitchen staff' feature

The feature will enable customers to express their gratitude to the restaurant’s kitchen staff.

By  Storyboard18Sep 21, 2023 3:17 PM
Zomato, a food ordering and delivery platform has introduced a feature on its platform, 'Tips for the kitchen staff'. The feature will enable customers to express their gratitude to the restaurant’s kitchen staff.

The entire tip amount will be credited to restaurants (after any tax deductions, if applicable) for distribution among their staff. To be included in the program, restaurant management will be required to sign a pledge to distribute the entire amount among the staff.

Building on the success of a 2018 initiative that allows customers to tip delivery partners, this feature ‘Tips for the kitchen staff’ is a similar initiative which is introduced based on inputs from Zomato’s restaurant partner network. Through this feature, Zomato’s endeavour is to make it easier for the customers to acknowledge the hard work, skill and creativity of the restaurant kitchen staff.

Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer, food delivery, Zomato says, “Our customers love to show appreciation for the food our restaurant partners prepare for them, every time they order. The introduction of ‘Tips for the kitchen staff’ feature will enable our customers to seamlessly share their love and gratitude for their food deliveries, an option that was limited to traditional dining-in experience until now. We are hopeful this new feature will enrich the food delivery experience for both our restaurant partners and customers.”


First Published on Sep 21, 2023 3:17 PM

