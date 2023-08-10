82.5 Communications bags the creative mandate of Kajaria

Tile company Kajaria awards its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications, the WPP owned, Ogilvy group’s creative agency.

The agency, which specialises in handling and growing Indian brands, will work out the next phase of growth with end-to-end strategy and creative solutions. The business will be handled out of the Gurugram office.

Speaking on it, Kapil Arora, chief executive officer and co-chairman, 82.5 Communications said, "It is a matter of pride for 82.5 Communication to be chosen as partners to the iconic India-first brand - Kajaria. And what better way to kick off this partnership, than with a showstopper featuring the country’s top stars - Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh."

As per Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, "Kajaria is a thoroughbred Indian brand. It’s a feeling of great joy and honour to partner with them. And what better way to do a Desh ki Mitti campaign than with two great stars coming together to open our innings with Kajaria!"