comScore

Quantum Brief

Acer India announces Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Acer will use this collaboration to connect with young people and encourage them to embrace technology as a tool.

By  Storyboard18Oct 10, 2023 12:13 PM
Acer India announces Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador
The partnership features a range of initiatives, campaigns, and engagements. (Image sourced via Instagram - @chetri_sunil11).

Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football icon and captain of the Indian National Football Team and Bengaluru FC, as its brand ambassador.

Sunil Chhetri will represent Acer's products in upcoming media campaigns.

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC, said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me.”

Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri's commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India's mission of using technology to empower individuals.”

Sooraj Balakrishnan, head of marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”

The partnership features a range of initiatives, campaigns, and engagements. Acer will use this collaboration to connect with young people, foster a culture of innovation, and encourage them to embrace technology as a tool for achieving their dreams.


Tags
First Published on Oct 10, 2023 12:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

MIB grants new license and witnesses nine surrenders in September, MSO registrations stand at 1,478

MIB grants new license and witnesses nine surrenders in September, MSO registrations stand at 1,478

Quantum Brief

BFSI ad volumes on TV see 4 percent jump between January and June 2023

BFSI ad volumes on TV see 4 percent jump between January and June 2023

Quantum Brief

Goibibo announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador; change social media identity to 'Goibebo'

Goibibo announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador; change social media identity to 'Goibebo'

Quantum Brief

Tilt Brand Solutions turns communication partner for Lendingkart

Tilt Brand Solutions turns communication partner for Lendingkart

Quantum Brief

Supreme Court to hear Google's Rs 1,337 crore appeal against CCI penalty in Jan 2024

Supreme Court to hear Google's Rs 1,337 crore appeal against CCI penalty in Jan 2024

Quantum Brief

We are strategically using AI to reintroduce Microsoft beyond the realm of Windows: Frank Shaw

We are strategically using AI to reintroduce Microsoft beyond the realm of Windows: Frank Shaw

Quantum Brief

CBC ad rates for private FM radios revised by MIB after seven years

CBC ad rates for private FM radios revised by MIB after seven years