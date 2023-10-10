Acer India announces Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football icon and captain of the Indian National Football Team and Bengaluru FC, as its brand ambassador.

Sunil Chhetri will represent Acer's products in upcoming media campaigns.

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC, said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me.”

Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri's commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India's mission of using technology to empower individuals.”

Sooraj Balakrishnan, head of marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”