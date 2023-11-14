ACKO ropes in actor R Madhavan as its brand ambassador

ACKO, an insurtech company introduces its latest collaborator and ambassador, R Madhavan. Madhavan’s role at ACKO is to be more than just a recognizable face - he will be the 'Voice of Customer' in the realm of insurance. This partnership signifies a shift in the way consumers have been perceiving and navigating insurance, a sector that has been operating at a trust deficit in India. The move is a departure from the days of uncertainty and skepticism, and ACKO wants to ensure that its customers can rely on the brand for a transparent and dependable insurance experience. Madhavan’s role as 'Voice of Customer,' is to be the customer’s advocate and guide, simplifying the complex world of insurance so consumers can have complete peace of mind.

The collaboration seeks to establish R Madhavan as a reliable advocate for insurance customers, with the primary objective of dismantling the complexities and jargon that often cloud the understanding of financial products. Madhavan will work with the ACKO team to create content that will demystify the nuances of insurance and empower consumers to make informed decisions. Speaking about the partnership, R Madhavan shared, "I'm genuinely thrilled to join forces with ACKO, a brand that shares my commitment to making a positive impact. Together, we're on a journey to equip you with the knowledge and assurance you need to navigate the complex world of insurance.” Varun Dua, founder of ACKO, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Madhavan is about transforming insurance into a realm where trust is paramount. His authenticity and integrity make him the perfect advocate for insurance awareness. He's not only the 'Voice of the Customer' but also our moral compass. We're on a mission to make insurance more transparent and reliable for you, so you can make decisions with complete confidence."