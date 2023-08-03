Ad body ISA pushes for transparency, accountability in advertising

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), the primary national organization representing advertisers across India, has introduced a model agency contract aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness in the advertising industry. This initiative seeks to safeguard the interests of brands while fostering healthy relationships between advertisers and agencies.

The ISA Media Charter, as it is called, aims to establish data ownership and the right to audit digital and programmatic advertising, ensuring agencies handle sensitive information responsibly. The contract also lays down penalties for violations of its clauses, reinforcing the importance of adherence to fair practices.

Some of the suggested measures include cracking down on ad-fraud, upholding brand safety in digital spaces, ensuring viewability guaranteeing that ads are genuinely viewable by the intended target audience.

Other measures include responsible first-party data prioritising privacy and consumer protection and unified cross-screen measurement aiding advertisers in gauging success of campaigns.

Sunil Kataria, chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd., says, “As India's advertising media spending continues to surge, it becomes essential to have a clear and equitable framework that protects the interests of brands and fosters healthy relationships between advertisers and media agencies. The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that are of paramount concern to advertisers- this emphasizes our commitment to a transparent and consumer centric media ecosystem."