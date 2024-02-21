Add to cart: Is Flipkart buying Dunzo?

Walmart-backed Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has held discussions over potentially acquiring the on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While talks are still ongoing, complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure are posing a challenge for the two parties to come to an understanding over a deal, the report said.

The hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is backed by Reliance Retail, which picked up a 26 percent stake in 2022 for $200 million.

Cash-strapped Dunzo is also backed by Alphabet's Google. In October 2023, Quick commerce platform Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri quit the company at a time when the startup was facing a funding crunch, delayed payments to employees and layoffs.

At the time Dunzo said in a statement, “We are making some org-wide changes in restructuring our business starting this quarter, and the DMS business (Dunzo Merchant Services: B2B vertical) has very capable leadership that's picking up directly after him."