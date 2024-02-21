comScore            

Quantum Brief

Add to cart: Is Flipkart buying Dunzo?

While talks are still ongoing, complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure are posing a challenge for the two parties to come to an understanding over a deal, reports indicate.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 9:26 AM
Add to cart: Is Flipkart buying Dunzo?
Cash-strapped Dunzo is also backed by Alphabet's Google. In October 2023, Quick commerce platform Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri quit the company at a time when the startup was facing a funding crunch, delayed payments to employees and layoffs. (Image source: Unsplash and Justdial)

Walmart-backed Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has held discussions over potentially acquiring the on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While talks are still ongoing, complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure are posing a challenge for the two parties to come to an understanding over a deal, the report said.

The hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is backed by Reliance Retail, which picked up a 26 percent stake in 2022 for $200 million.

Cash-strapped Dunzo is also backed by Alphabet's Google. In October 2023, Quick commerce platform Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri quit the company at a time when the startup was facing a funding crunch, delayed payments to employees and layoffs.

At the time Dunzo said in a statement, “We are making some org-wide changes in restructuring our business starting this quarter, and the DMS business (Dunzo Merchant Services: B2B vertical) has very capable leadership that's picking up directly after him."


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 9:26 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

How YouTube is helping regional content creators to bridge linguistic barriers

How YouTube is helping regional content creators to bridge linguistic barriers

Quantum Brief

International Mother Language Day: Seetharaman aka Tech Satire on bridging linguistic barriers through YouTube

International Mother Language Day: Seetharaman aka Tech Satire on bridging linguistic barriers through YouTube

Quantum Brief

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Aishwarya Patekar on how she made English accessible to farmers

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Aishwarya Patekar on how she made English accessible to farmers

Quantum Brief

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Poulami Nag on how Bengali shaped her identity

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Poulami Nag on how Bengali shaped her identity

Quantum Brief

Legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away

Legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away

Quantum Brief

Beyond Fair and Handsome: Exploring Emami’s diverse brand portfolio and controversies

Beyond Fair and Handsome: Exploring Emami’s diverse brand portfolio and controversies

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Saga: Can the terminated merger be revived? Or is it reopening Pandora's box?

Zee-Sony Saga: Can the terminated merger be revived? Or is it reopening Pandora's box?

Quantum Brief

Turkey's Zen Diamond to enter the Indian market

Turkey's Zen Diamond to enter the Indian market
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!