Adidas launches new '3 Ka Dream' ad campaign ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Adidas sets the stage for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 with its '3 Ka Dream’ campaign. A testament to the country’s unwavering support for team India, 3 Ka Dream gives words to over a billion Indian fans’ dream to see their team win a third ODI World Cup.

The campaign’s track is sung by the Indian rapper Raftaar, the film features cricket's powerhouses – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav alongside fans.

The film brings alive the hope that every fan holds, as they cheer for their beloved team to bring home the 3rd ODI World Cup.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With the World Cup being held in India, the stakes are higher than ever and so is the desire to watch the team succeed. 3 Ka Dream channels the raw energy into an anthem that aims to unify India in its relentless dream for a third world cup victory.”