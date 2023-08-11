comScore

By  Storyboard18Aug 11, 2023 11:59 AM
AI led Kofluence partners with ASCI
With a creator network of over 500,000, Kofluence is poised to advocate the comprehension and conscientious implementation of ASCI's ethical mandates, hoping to build a culture of ethical advertising that values consumers' trust and adheres to industry standards. (Representative Image: Vardan Papikyan via Unsplash)

Kofluence, an AI-led influencer platform, announced a strategic partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulation body in India's advertising sector. This collaboration will establish new industry benchmarks for ethical advertising practices, significantly in the field of influencer marketing.

Kofluence will contribute in establishing and upholding ASCI's ethical standards and developing influencer review guidelines as a member of a specialized task force.

These guidelines will promote responsible content creation and advertising practices, ensuring that the influencer marketing ecosystem adheres to the highest transparency and authenticity standards.

With a creator network of over 500,000, Kofluence is poised to advocate the comprehension and conscientious implementation of ASCI's ethical mandates, hoping to build a culture of ethical advertising that values consumers' trust and adheres to industry standards.

Ritesh Ujjwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kofluence said, “We embark on this journey with ASCI with immense enthusiasm. At Kofluence, we deeply understand and value the potential of ethical advertising. Our common goal with this collaboration is not only to set new benchmarks but also to encourage influencers and companies to weave tales anchored in accountability and authenticity.”

Commenting on the partnership, Manimala Hazarika, chief marketing officer, ASCI, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Kofluence to the ASCI family as a new member. As the number of young brands and influencers continues to surge, it's crucial that platforms like Kofluence, where these stakeholders collaborate, are dedicated to ASCI's mission of self-regulation and responsible advertising. We genuinely value their commitment and support in this endeavor."


First Published on Aug 11, 2023 11:59 AM

