AI led Kofluence partners with ASCI

Kofluence, an AI-led influencer platform, announced a strategic partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulation body in India's advertising sector. This collaboration will establish new industry benchmarks for ethical advertising practices, significantly in the field of influencer marketing.

Kofluence will contribute in establishing and upholding ASCI's ethical standards and developing influencer review guidelines as a member of a specialized task force.

These guidelines will promote responsible content creation and advertising practices, ensuring that the influencer marketing ecosystem adheres to the highest transparency and authenticity standards.

With a creator network of over 500,000, Kofluence is poised to advocate the comprehension and conscientious implementation of ASCI's ethical mandates, hoping to build a culture of ethical advertising that values consumers' trust and adheres to industry standards.

Ritesh Ujjwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kofluence said, “We embark on this journey with ASCI with immense enthusiasm. At Kofluence, we deeply understand and value the potential of ethical advertising. Our common goal with this collaboration is not only to set new benchmarks but also to encourage influencers and companies to weave tales anchored in accountability and authenticity.”