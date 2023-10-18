comScore

Quantum Brief

AirAsia CEO receives flak for attending management meeting shirtless

In a deleted LinkedIn post, he shared, “Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting.”

By  Storyboard18Oct 18, 2023 8:16 AM
AirAsia CEO receives flak for attending management meeting shirtless
The Malaysian entrepreneur’s picture shows him receiving a massage at his desk while attending the virtual meeting. (Image by Tony Fernandes via LinkedIn)

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has received criticism for chairing a management meeting without a shirt. In a LinkedIn post, he shared a shirtless picture, and praised the low cost Malaysian airline and its work culture which enabled him to receive a massage while attending a management meeting.

In a deleted LinkedIn post, he shared, “Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting.”

“Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post that has since been deleted.

Fernandes shared that he had a stressful week at work and decided to relax with a massage at the suggestion of his colleague – AirAsia Indonesia CEO Veranita Yosephine. The Malaysian entrepreneur’s picture shows him receiving a massage at his desk while attending the virtual meeting.

Several people disapproved of the Malaysian millionaire’s action.

“I don't think the women in your company would feel comfortable or safe in this context, and given you're the boss, they likely won't challenge you or say anything. Please for their sake, listen to the comments you've deleted on this post. You are clearly a smart leader that cares about culture but this isn't the way to create a supportive, safe one,” said one commenter.

“A grown man, who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company, conducts a management meeting with his shirt off as he gets a massage. Remove ‘who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company’ and it is still inappropriate,” another commenter added.


Tags
First Published on Oct 18, 2023 8:16 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Quantum Brief

#BlastFromThePast: Talented’s Sai Karthik shares his most memorable ads

#BlastFromThePast: Talented’s Sai Karthik shares his most memorable ads

Quantum Brief

Merger or mess?: WPP kills Wunderman Thompson brand after merger with VMLY&R to form VML

Merger or mess?: WPP kills Wunderman Thompson brand after merger with VMLY&R to form VML

Quantum Brief

BBH bags the creative mandate of upGrad

BBH bags the creative mandate of upGrad

Quantum Brief

Wunderman Thompson no more: WPP merges agency with VMLY&R

Wunderman Thompson no more: WPP merges agency with VMLY&R

Quantum Brief

Netflix to launch 'Netflix House' offering themed dining, shopping and immersive fan experiences

Netflix to launch 'Netflix House' offering themed dining, shopping and immersive fan experiences

Quantum Brief

World Food Day: Prestige Group extends a helping hand to orphanages, blind schools and old age homes

World Food Day: Prestige Group extends a helping hand to orphanages, blind schools and old age homes