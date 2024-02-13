comScore

Quantum Brief

Akasa Air enters into partnership with digital agency The Content Lab

The Content Lab will oversee Akasa’s social media marketing, digital initiatives, and content creation mandates. 

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 3:01 PM
Akasa Air enters into partnership with digital agency The Content Lab
This will increase Akasa’s digital footprint, digital advertising and will make sure that the airline maintains its leadership in the digital sphere. (Representative Image via X/AkasaAir)

The Content Lab, a digital marketing agency has announced a strategic partnership with Akasa Air. The collaboration is aimed at increasing Akasa’s brand presence and amplifying on the digital front.

The Content Lab will oversee Akasa’s social media marketing, digital initiatives, and content creation mandates. This will increase Akasa’s digital footprint, digital advertising and will make sure that the airline maintains its leadership in the digital sphere. 

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Experience Officer of Akasa Air, remarked, "I am super excited to partner with The Content Lab as we strengthen our brand and enhance the digital footprint. As we leverage digital technology, our collaboration will help us deliver innovative, quality and engaging content thus positioning Akasa among the most loved brands globally." 

"We are privileged to collaborate with Akasa Air, a brand synonymous with warm, reliable and efficient service. Our team is eager to harness our expertise to enhance Akasa's marketing efforts and support their continued growth. We look forward to infusing fresh perspectives, creativity, and innovation into the brand, fostering an authentic connection with their consumers,” expressed Vaibhav Mehta, CEO of The Content Lab. 


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2024 3:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

OnePlus's brick and mortar retail presence plans hit a bump; OnePlus phones spotted in grey markets

OnePlus's brick and mortar retail presence plans hit a bump; OnePlus phones spotted in grey markets

Quantum Brief

Ranveer Singh formally publicizes himself as co-founder of Bold Care

Ranveer Singh formally publicizes himself as co-founder of Bold Care

Quantum Brief

Indian ad revenue set to soar to Rs1,55,386 crore in 2024: GroupM India

Indian ad revenue set to soar to Rs1,55,386 crore in 2024: GroupM India

Quantum Brief

Mahindra Finance to collaborate with IBM to launch new super-app

Mahindra Finance to collaborate with IBM to launch new super-app

Quantum Brief

Viacom18 and JioCinema announce new innovations for advertisers ahead of IPL

Viacom18 and JioCinema announce new innovations for advertisers ahead of IPL

Quantum Brief

Self-care brand 82°E rolls out a campaign for 82°E Man, men's skincare products

Self-care brand 82°E rolls out a campaign for 82°E Man, men's skincare products

Quantum Brief

Gautam Singhania's wife files case against him for alleged criminal intimidation

Gautam Singhania's wife files case against him for alleged criminal intimidation
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!