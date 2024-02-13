Akasa Air enters into partnership with digital agency The Content Lab

The Content Lab, a digital marketing agency has announced a strategic partnership with Akasa Air. The collaboration is aimed at increasing Akasa’s brand presence and amplifying on the digital front.

The Content Lab will oversee Akasa’s social media marketing, digital initiatives, and content creation mandates. This will increase Akasa’s digital footprint, digital advertising and will make sure that the airline maintains its leadership in the digital sphere.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Experience Officer of Akasa Air, remarked, "I am super excited to partner with The Content Lab as we strengthen our brand and enhance the digital footprint. As we leverage digital technology, our collaboration will help us deliver innovative, quality and engaging content thus positioning Akasa among the most loved brands globally."