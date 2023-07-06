Amazon India launched third edition of its #AmazonGotMyBack campaign

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon India has announced the third edition of its campaign, #AmazonGotMyBack with a brand film to showcase the convenience it offers to customers across India.

The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with its on-time delivery and widespread reach. The campaign film shares the stories of two protagonists – Rajan, a café owner from Manali and Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who are both Amazon customers. The film simultaneously highlights the real challenges both individuals faced initially and how Amazon got their back when they needed it the most.

The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delve upon how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon. “Ek pal ke liye laga tha ke life ho jayegi a little off track, lekin fir yaad aaya #AmazonGotMyBack,” says Rajan in the film. Similarly, the film shows how Sonia relied on Amazon to get everything delivered across different locations for Raahat, while travelling together. “Rahi baat Raahat ki zarooraton ki, uske liye Amazon hai na,” adds Sonia.