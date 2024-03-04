Ashwini Vaishnaw emphazies the significance of AI advisory, stresses training models for citizen safety and democracy protection

Two days following MeitY minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's announcement of nee rules mandating government approval for the launch of artificial intelligence platforms in India, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on March 4, supported the government's decision.

He emphasised the significance of properly training AI models before their launch to ensure the safety of citizens and the preservation of democracy.

The minister also said that the advisory will not apply to platforms working in the healthcare or agriculture sector. It will apply to social media platforms only.

"Whether an AI model has been tested or not, proper training has happened or not, is important to ensure for the safety of citizens and democracy. That's why the advisory has been brought,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

"Social media platforms have to take responsibility of what they are doing," Vaishnaw added.