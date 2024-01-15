Asian Paints' new festive campaign captures Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage

Asian Paints unveils initiatives - the heritage-inspired festive pack of Asian Paints Royale Glitz, their luxury interior emulsion, adds colour and becomes a bridge to tradition. 22 MTC buses have been transformed into art showcases with designs inspired by the Asian Paints Royale Glitz special edition festive packs.

Royale Glitz – Special Edition Festive Edition

Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage is woven with the threads of ancient temples, performance and fine arts, and timeless Tamil architecture. And Asian Paints’ special Festive Pack of Royale Glitz pays homage to these cultural cornerstones. Asian Paints Royale Glitz festive pack features an Augmented Reality (AR) feature. By scanning the QR code on the pack, consumers will be taken on a journey through the heritage of Tamil Nadu via a musical symphony titled 'Tribute to Tamil Nadu'. The video that has been released digitally is a walkthrough of the many marvels of Tamil Nadu from the Meenakshi Temple to the Thanjavur Palace with a catchy beat in the background.

The hues in the packaging are inspired by the Gopurams framing the skyline and striking Athangudi tile work. These rich colours contrast with the intricate gold design work inspired by the world-famous Kanchipuram silk weavers. The design also portrays the poses of Bharatanatyam and Karakattam dancers and depictions of Thanjavur temples renowned for their intricate carvings.

The makeover of 22 MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses constitutes the transformation of the exteriors and the interiors inspired by the design of the Royale Glitz Festive Pack.

Amit Syngle, CEO and MD of Asian Paints Limited, said, “Asian Paints has been a part of the homes, festivities and culture of Tamil Nadu for decades. The rich culture of the state has inspired us to do something truly special this year - our first-ever festive pack of Asian Paints Royale Glitz inspired by the rich culture of Tamil Nadu, and the transformation of 22 MTC buses into moving canvases. We wholeheartedly embrace the spirit of Pongal, and these initiatives are our gift to the people of Tamil Nadu, adding to the celebrations of this diverse and vibrant community."

Thanish Thomas, Co-Founder, XXL Collective added, "The Chennai Bus Project turns MTC buses into mobile canvases of cultural storytelling, bridging the past and present, making heritage both accessible and engaging. It is a vision to turn routes into roots, allowing every commuter to engage with the state's rich traditions in a tangible way. This project marks the start of a broader movement to bring cultural wealth to the masses, ensuring that every journey within Chennai becomes an immersive experience of Tamil Nadu's collective history and vibrant culture."