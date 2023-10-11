Asian Paints pays homage to dedicated people and pandals during Durga Puja with new campaign

This year, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman pays homage to the people who meticulously attend to every detail, from crafting pandal decorations to rearranging furniture, ensuring that every aspect of the festival is perfect. Their ad film is a musical tribute to the resourceful neighbourhood individuals who breathe life into the Sharodiya by simply being a part of it.

Created by Ogilvy, the TVC takes viewers through the lesser-explored alleys of festive Kolkata. Unlike the well-known pageantry of Pujo, the TVC focuses on the preparations that build up to it which is where the essence of the festival resides – in the anticipation and fervour of Agomoni.

The ad film offers glimpses of neighbourhood uncles guiding pandal builders to their designated spots, young girls lending a hand with decorations, and a differently-abled woman using her feet to paint alpona on the ground. It also showcases a group of artistic boys and girls painting a mural of Durga on a wall.

Speaking about the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, shared, "Asian Paints Sharad Shamman stands tall almost four decades on due to efforts of countless artists, sculptors, devoted committee members & communities or paras at large who work diligently to make their ‘para-pujos’ special and grand. We at Asian Paints are happy to have infused thematic excellence into Kolkata Pujos & championed the cause over years. The love that we have got from the people of Kolkata is special as they fondly refer to Asian Paints Sharad Shamman as the ‘Oscars of Pujo’. Last year, this festival received global recognition when UNESCO honoured it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a milestone made possible by these heroes & paras collectively, who have worked relentlessly over decades to make their Pujos . They truly embody the heart and soul of Pujo festivities. In our 39th year of Sharad Shamman, we celebrate and pay tribute to these exceptional individuals through our heart-warming film."