Ather Energy announces launch of new family scooter in early 2024

Ather Energy, the electric two-wheeler mobility company has announced tray it is planning to introduce a family scooter early next year.

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy said that the family scooter will be larger than their current offerings - the 450 series. It will offer more space and comfort. Interestingly, Mehta also stated that the new scooter will be affordable and sit as an entry-level offering in the company’s product portfolio.

Other developments announced include updates to the 450 series of scooters. Mehta emphasised that the focus will new on enhancing performance while sticking to a minimal, clean and sharp design. He shared that the updated 450 series will offer best-in-class features but will come at a premium price. However, also provided assurance that the premium price will be worth it.