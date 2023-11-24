comScore

Ather Energy announces launch of new family scooter in early 2024

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy stated that the new scooter will be affordable and sit as an entry-level offering in the company’s product portfolio.

The family scooter will be larger than their current offerings - the 450 series. It will offer more space and comfort.

Ather Energy, the electric two-wheeler mobility company has announced tray it is planning to introduce a family scooter early next year.

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy said that the family scooter will be larger than their current offerings - the 450 series. It will offer more space and comfort. Interestingly, Mehta also stated that the new scooter will be affordable and sit as an entry-level offering in the company’s product portfolio.

Other developments announced include updates to the 450 series of scooters. Mehta emphasised that the focus will new on enhancing performance while sticking to a minimal, clean and sharp design. He shared that the updated 450 series will offer best-in-class features but will come at a premium price. However, also provided assurance that the premium price will be worth it.

Mehta took to social media to share, "This new iteration is set to be the absolute pinnacle of refined performance. It will have best-in-class features that will redefine your riding experience. We’re launching in early 2024, and yes, it comes with a premium price tag, but trust me, it's worth every bit."


