comScore

Quantum Brief

Aviation passenger traffic recovered to 96 percent during 2022-23

In the last twelve months, two greenfield airports namely, Rajkot in Gujarat and Shivamogga in Karnataka have been operationalised. In addition, new terminals buildings at Trichy, Ayodhya, Surat, Chennai, Tezu, Kanpur and Port Blair airports have been developed.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 9:10 AM
Aviation passenger traffic recovered to 96 percent during 2022-23
Before 2014, there were 74 scheduled operational airports in country and as on date there are 149 operational airports in the country. (Representative image by Artturi Jalli via Unsplash)

Before Covid-19 pandemic, India was one of the fastest growing aviation market in the world. During the six-year period i.e. 2014-15 to 2019-20, Indian airports witnessed robust double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.4% in terms of total passenger traffic. Post-Covid, Indian aviation industry is again on the growth trajectory and the total passenger traffic has recovered to the tune of 96% during 2022-23, as compared to pre-covid.

In the last twelve months, two greenfield airports namely, Rajkot in Gujarat and Shivamogga in Karnataka have been operationalised. In addition, new terminals buildings at Trichy, Ayodhya, Surat, Chennai, Tezu, Kanpur and Port Blair airports have been developed.

Before 2014, there were 74 scheduled operational airports in country and as on date there are 149 operational airports in the country.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Number of total Jobs (Direct + Indirect) in tourism sector in India during the financial year 2021-22 was over 70 million, up from 68 million the previous year.


Tags
First Published on Feb 9, 2024 9:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

ex-TikTok employee sues company for wrongful termination based on sex, age bias

ex-TikTok employee sues company for wrongful termination based on sex, age bias

Quantum Brief

What is the price for responsible use of consumer data?

What is the price for responsible use of consumer data?

Quantum Brief

Ayodhya welcomes KFC with caveat: No chicken, just finger-lickin' vegetarian goodness

Ayodhya welcomes KFC with caveat: No chicken, just finger-lickin' vegetarian goodness

Quantum Brief

SoftBank India portfolio valued at nearly $14 billion; Flipkart among top 15 most valued portfolio companies

SoftBank India portfolio valued at nearly $14 billion; Flipkart among top 15 most valued portfolio companies

Quantum Brief

BCCI sets Rs 2,700 crore base price for IPL associate and special partner slots

BCCI sets Rs 2,700 crore base price for IPL associate and special partner slots

Quantum Brief

Modi family inheritance dispute: Samir Modi wishes to keep ownership of flagship company Godfrey Philips

Modi family inheritance dispute: Samir Modi wishes to keep ownership of flagship company Godfrey Philips

Quantum Brief

200 percent increase in smart home devices connected to Alexa in India in the last three years

200 percent increase in smart home devices connected to Alexa in India in the last three years