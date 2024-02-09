Aviation passenger traffic recovered to 96 percent during 2022-23

Before Covid-19 pandemic, India was one of the fastest growing aviation market in the world. During the six-year period i.e. 2014-15 to 2019-20, Indian airports witnessed robust double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.4% in terms of total passenger traffic. Post-Covid, Indian aviation industry is again on the growth trajectory and the total passenger traffic has recovered to the tune of 96% during 2022-23, as compared to pre-covid.

In the last twelve months, two greenfield airports namely, Rajkot in Gujarat and Shivamogga in Karnataka have been operationalised. In addition, new terminals buildings at Trichy, Ayodhya, Surat, Chennai, Tezu, Kanpur and Port Blair airports have been developed.

Before 2014, there were 74 scheduled operational airports in country and as on date there are 149 operational airports in the country.

