Ayodhya welcomes KFC with caveat: No chicken, just finger-lickin' vegetarian goodness

Well, chickens can rest easy. Amid, fast food chains rapidly opening up in Ayodhya, officials have even welcomed KFC. But, there is a catch. No food chains are allowed to sell any meat or liquor. Imagine a KFC without meat!

As per mandates, Ayodhya strictly prohibits serving meat and liquor within the Panch Kosi Marg. The Panch Kosi Parikrama is a 15-km pilgrimage circuit around Ayodhya, visiting sacred sites linked to the Ramayana.

KFC has currently set up on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because of the restrictions. Vishal Singh, government official in Ayodhya said that KFC too will be provided a space in Ayodhya if it decides to sell only vegetarian items.

Ayodhya is one such place where the chickens don't cross the road, they munch on greens instead!