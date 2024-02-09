comScore

Ayodhya welcomes KFC with caveat: No chicken, just finger-lickin' vegetarian goodness

KFC has currently set up on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because of the restrictions. Vishal Singh, government official in Ayodhya said that KFC too will be provided a space in Ayodhya if it decides to sell only vegetarian items.

Feb 9, 2024
Ayodhya is one such place where the chickens don't cross the road, they munch on greens instead! (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Well, chickens can rest easy. Amid, fast food chains rapidly opening up in Ayodhya, officials have even welcomed KFC. But, there is a catch. No food chains are allowed to sell any meat or liquor. Imagine a KFC without meat!

As per mandates, Ayodhya strictly prohibits serving meat and liquor within the Panch Kosi Marg. The Panch Kosi Parikrama is a 15-km pilgrimage circuit around Ayodhya, visiting sacred sites linked to the Ramayana.

KFC has currently set up on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because of the restrictions. Vishal Singh, government official in Ayodhya said that KFC too will be provided a space in Ayodhya if it decides to sell only vegetarian items.

Ayodhya is one such place where the chickens don't cross the road, they munch on greens instead!

Currently, fast food chains like Dominos and Pizza Hut have opened up outlets in Ayodhya, selling only vegetarian food items.


First Published on Feb 9, 2024

