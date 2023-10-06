comScore

BARC Ratings: News18 Lokmat beats ABP Majha in Marathi News segment

News18 Lokmat has firmly secured the top position in Mumbai in terms of reach among viewers. The channel boasts an impressive cumulative reach of 5215, while ABP Majha lags behind in the third position with a reach of 4568.

By  Storyboard18Oct 6, 2023 6:39 PM
News18 Lokmat regularly picks up ground-level issues that impact people lives, along with real-time coverage of local politics and events.

According to the latest BARC ratings, News18 Lokmat has surpassed ABP Majha and established dominance in the Marathi news segment.

The data underscores News18 Lokmat's lead over ABP Majha, with a market share of 18.5%, while ABP Majha follows at 18.4%. (Source: BARC | Market: Maharashtra | Period: Wk 39’23 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Market share%)

Moreover, News18 Lokmat has firmly secured the top position in Mumbai in terms of reach among viewers. The channel boasts an impressive cumulative reach of 5215, while ABP Majha lags behind in the third position with a reach of 4568. (Source: BARC | Market: Mumbai | Period: Wk 39’23 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Cume Reach 000’s)

"News18 Lokmat's remarkable performance reflects our commitment to delivering serious, inclusive journalism that resonates with viewers across the state. Our exhaustive coverage across both urban and rural areas in Maharashtra has played a pivotal role in our success story. The channel has seen a consistent growth of about 38% over the past 10 months, which reiterates audience’s growing affinity to our quality content.” said Mitul Sangani, CEO - Regional News Cluster, Network18.

News18 Lokmat regularly picks up ground-level issues that impact people lives, along with real-time coverage of local politics and events. It also brings the national perspective to the audiences in Maharashtra. News18 Lokmat has consistently maintained its dominant position in the Marathi news segment and has outperformed its competitors on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. News18 Lokmat's website too stands at the forefront, setting a benchmark in the segment with its viewership figures.

Disclaimer: Storyboard18 is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.


First Published on Oct 6, 2023 6:39 PM

