Bata India launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’

Bata India, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of ‘Power Acti-Wear’. With a focus on comfort and contemporary style, the clothing range aims to offer latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata’s flagship athleisure brand ‘Power’.

With the launch of Power Apparel, the brand plans to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience.

Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”