comScore

Quantum Brief

Bata India launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’

The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience.

By  Storyboard18Oct 5, 2023 12:23 PM
Bata India launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’
The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort.

Bata India, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of ‘Power Acti-Wear’. With a focus on comfort and contemporary style, the clothing range aims to offer latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata’s flagship athleisure brand ‘Power’.

With the launch of Power Apparel, the brand plans to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience.

Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”

The brand recently launched a range of walking shoes ‘Power N-Walk’ with the latest ‘Step & Go’ hands-free technology.


Tags
First Published on Oct 5, 2023 12:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Global brands set to make a splash in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Global brands set to make a splash in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Quantum Brief

From Flipkart to Google, brands are making billboards great again

From Flipkart to Google, brands are making billboards great again

Quantum Brief

Luxor launches new ad film ft. Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup

Luxor launches new ad film ft. Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup

Quantum Brief

Indian Hotels, IndiGo, Varun Beverages on frontfoot for cricket World Cup

Indian Hotels, IndiGo, Varun Beverages on frontfoot for cricket World Cup

Quantum Brief

Panasonic Life Solutions India launches new TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’ amidst ICC World Cup 2023

Panasonic Life Solutions India launches new TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’ amidst ICC World Cup 2023

Quantum Brief

Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook makes $41.5 million after taxes

Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook makes $41.5 million after taxes

Quantum Brief

Every common man can be stylish; every person can be a celebrity: Bata's Badri Beriwal

Every common man can be stylish; every person can be a celebrity: Bata's Badri Beriwal