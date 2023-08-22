comScore

Quantum Brief

BBH India bags the creative mandate of IVAS

The mandate of BBH India would include managing the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning for IVAS.

By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2023 12:24 PM
BBH India bags the creative mandate of IVAS
The agency would also work towards building a launch campaign for IVAS to create awareness, build a premium imagery and establish the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.. (Representative Image: eloy carrasco via Unsplash)

BBH India has won the creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market, through a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, BBH India would manage the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning for IVAS. It would also work towards building a launch campaign for IVAS to create awareness, build a premium imagery and establish the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.

Commenting on the win and the new partnership, Abhijeet Jhawar, senior vice president – marketing and strategy, Infra Market said, “Infra Market's robust position as a preferred provider of building material products, supported by a strong foundation, paves the way for an exciting journey of expansion and growth with the launch of its consumer brand IVAS. We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with BBH as our creative agency, reinforcing our brand's strength and propelling us forward with unparalleled creativity and agility. With their strategic expertise, we are sure of taking IVAS, our consumer brand beyond the conventional boundaries. As the journey unfolds, Infra Market is poised to make a significant impact and elevate its position as a leader in the Building Materials Category.”

Sharing his views, Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and managing director, BBH India said, "At BBH, we believe in the power of zag to create differentiated brands and build lasting connections with consumers. We are excited to embark on this journey to make IVAS a leading home improvement brand with a diverse portfolio.”


Tags
First Published on Aug 22, 2023 12:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

DBS Bank India partners with five badminton stars

DBS Bank India partners with five badminton stars

Quantum Brief

Interactive Avenues wins Daawat's digital mandate

Interactive Avenues wins Daawat's digital mandate

Quantum Brief

D2C surge: Traditional brands pivot for next-gen wallet share

D2C surge: Traditional brands pivot for next-gen wallet share

Quantum Brief

TRAI releases recommendations on DTH services license fee and policies: Key points to know

TRAI releases recommendations on DTH services license fee and policies: Key points to know

Quantum Brief

Moneycontrol launches #BullishOnIndiacampaign to capture India's rising economic might amid a global slowdown

Moneycontrol launches #BullishOnIndiacampaign to capture India's rising economic might amid a global slowdown

Quantum Brief

Grapes bags digital AOR mandate for AcneStar

Grapes bags digital AOR mandate for AcneStar

Quantum Brief

Asian Paints’ focus is on luxury; new entrants no worry: MD Amit Syngle

Asian Paints’ focus is on luxury; new entrants no worry: MD Amit Syngle