BBH India bags the creative mandate of IVAS

BBH India has won the creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market, through a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, BBH India would manage the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning for IVAS. It would also work towards building a launch campaign for IVAS to create awareness, build a premium imagery and establish the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.

Commenting on the win and the new partnership, Abhijeet Jhawar, senior vice president – marketing and strategy, Infra Market said, “Infra Market's robust position as a preferred provider of building material products, supported by a strong foundation, paves the way for an exciting journey of expansion and growth with the launch of its consumer brand IVAS. We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with BBH as our creative agency, reinforcing our brand's strength and propelling us forward with unparalleled creativity and agility. With their strategic expertise, we are sure of taking IVAS, our consumer brand beyond the conventional boundaries. As the journey unfolds, Infra Market is poised to make a significant impact and elevate its position as a leader in the Building Materials Category.”