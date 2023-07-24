BBH India wins JAPFA’s creative duties

JAPFA, a pan-Asian, industrialised agri-food company has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India. The agency will be responsible for crafting the integrated, digital-first strategy for the soon-to-be-launched mobile app - JAPFA BEST.

This will be followed by helping to establish the brand as the go-to D2C channel for meat lovers in India. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

JAPFA will soon be entering the D2C category with the launch of their Mobile App – JAPFA Best. As part of the mandate, BBH India will work closely with the brand team to develop a hyper-local marketing campaign to launch the app in their core markets first, followed by an integrated marketing model with further expansion of markets. The scope includes overall brand planning and creative development for their go-to-market strategy using social and digital media, radio, print, and OOH.

Shyam Sreechandrababu - assistant vice president - marketing (Food) - JAPFA India said, "We are at an important juncture in our journey, as we move into our next growth phase. Team BBH India’s deep understanding of the D2C industry, consumer food consumption habits and clutter-breaking creative thinking really set them apart. We look forward to working together closely to build a strong presence in India.”