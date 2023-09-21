BCCI signs three-year partnership deal with SBI Life

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a partnership with SBI Life as one of the official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2023-2026.

SBI Life has signed a three-year deal with the BCCI. The partnership will commence with the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, starting September 22.

Roger Binny, president, BCCI said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Life as the official partner of BCCI for both domestic and international cricket. SBI Life has been one of the torchbearers in the insurance sector and we are looking to build a solid partnership to take Indian cricket forward.”

Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said: “We are delighted to welcome SBI Life on board as an Official Partner for BCCI’s Domestic and International Season for the course of the next three years, ahead of the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. SBI Life's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BCCI's vision for cricket. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting and supporting the sport of cricket at all levels. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the cricketing experience for fans and players alike.”

Earlier, The BCCI had issued an Invitation to Tender (“ITT”) for media rights to the BCCI international matches and domestic matches for September 2023 – March 2028. As part of the process, an e-auction was conducted on August 31, 2023, wherein all eligible bidders were permitted to participate to determine the successful bidder for the Media Rights.