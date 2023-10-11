comScore

Being Human Clothing onboards Alizeh as the face of their 'Women's Collection'

The Women's Collection is a fusion of high fashion and contemporary trends, redefining athleisure as versatile and enjoyable. These styles are for both indoor and outdoor wear.

By  Storyboard18Oct 11, 2023 12:10 PM
Each piece carries messages through its prints, including graphics that are printed in Braille.

Being Human Clothing, the fashion brand recognized for its commitment to both style and philanthropy unveils its latest Women's Collection. The brand announces Alizeh as the face of this new chapter.

Alizeh commented about the association stating, “Collaborating with Being Human has felt extremely wholesome. I did my first shoot with them nearly 10 years ago. That day has remained a core memory, as I learned more about myself and what I wanted to do with my life. As a family, we take immense pride in this brand and it’s meaningful impact on our society. Fashion is a powerful medium, a way to express yourself and what you believe in. It unites people in their distinct, individualistic ways and it creates a community. It is a privilege to be a small part of a brand that stands for something larger: love.”

"We're thrilled to welcome Alizeh into the Being Human family. Her vibrancy, talent, and dedication to making a difference align perfectly with our brand's ethos of 'Doing Good, Looking Good.' Alizeh embodies the spirit of the Millennial, and we're excited to see her shine as the face of our Women's Collection." says Sanjeev Rao, chief executive officer, Being Human Clothing.


First Published on Oct 11, 2023 12:10 PM

