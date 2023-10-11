Being Human Clothing onboards Alizeh as the face of their 'Women's Collection'

Being Human Clothing, the fashion brand recognized for its commitment to both style and philanthropy unveils its latest Women's Collection. The brand announces Alizeh as the face of this new chapter.

The Women's Collection is a fusion of high fashion and contemporary trends, redefining athleisure as versatile and enjoyable. These styles are for both indoor and outdoor wear.

Each piece carries messages through its prints, including graphics that are printed in Braille.

Alizeh commented about the association stating, “Collaborating with Being Human has felt extremely wholesome. I did my first shoot with them nearly 10 years ago. That day has remained a core memory, as I learned more about myself and what I wanted to do with my life. As a family, we take immense pride in this brand and it’s meaningful impact on our society. Fashion is a powerful medium, a way to express yourself and what you believe in. It unites people in their distinct, individualistic ways and it creates a community. It is a privilege to be a small part of a brand that stands for something larger: love.”