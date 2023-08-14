Biz Moves: 82.5 Communications, Lodestar UM and Digital Refresh Networks

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

82.5 Communications and Kajaria

Tile company Kajaria awards its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications, the WPP owned, Ogilvy group’s creative agency. The agency, which specialises in handling and growing Indian brands, will work out the next phase of growth with end-to-end strategy and creative solutions. The business will be handled out of the Gurugram office.

Lodestar UM and Protean

IPG Mediabrands' Lodestar UM has bagged the media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies through a competitive multi-agency pitch. The agency’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects.

Digital Refresh Networks and HeidelbergCement India

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), a content solutions agency, has bagged the digital mandate for HeidelbergCement India. The account, which will be handled by the agency’s Delhi office will handle and manage the account’s creative communication.